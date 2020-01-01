Musa, Iheanacho and Etebo arrive in Nigeria camp ahead of Sierra Leone clash

Super Eagles players have started arriving for their game against the Leone Stars at the Ogbemudia Stadium

Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Maduka Okoye, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu are the early arrivals for ’s qualifying game against Sierra Leone.

The three-time African champions will square off against the Leone Stars in a double-header with the first outing expected to take place on Friday at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is expecting 24 players in camp for the games and the team captain Musa, along with four other players, have already arrived for the match.

The former forward explained he was supposed to be in camp along with his other teammates on Sunday but couldn’t get a flight early enough.

"We are supposed to be in camp today but we didn't get a flight, the flight is fully booked, and then we have a schedule for a flight tomorrow so everybody is expected to be in Benin tomorrow," Musa told the media.

Rohr is expected to have a full house on Wednesday, as more players are expected to arrive on Tuesday for the encounter.

The Super Eagles will be without winger Moses Simon and Midtylland’s Frank Onyeka due to injuries and they have been replaced by Paul Onuachu and Shehu Abdullahi.

The game at Ogbemudia Stadium will be played behind closed doors in adherence to directives from the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Nigeria are leading Group L with six points from two games after victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

The return fixture will be played in Freetown on November 17 and victories in the games for the Super Eagles could see them book a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in .

Nigeria finished third at the last edition of the continental tournament in , with and beating them to the gold and silver medals.