Musa Barrow aiming for European football with Bologna

forward Musa Barrow has set sights on achieving European qualification with Bologna.

The 21-year old Gambian forward is on loan from Atlanta and since his arrival in January has scored three goals and provided one assist in seven outings.

This includes a brace in a 3-2 away victory at in February.

"I called the coach [Sinisa Mihajlovic] and told him that I am ready to give my contribution to the club," Barrow told Corriere dello Sport .

"I would like to bring Bologna to the top, perhaps in Europe."

European qualification is still much of a reality for Bologna at the moment as they are just five points away from the final berth.

Since Barrow's arrival at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna have won three games, drawn two and lost another two.