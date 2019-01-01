Mumbai City's star players fail to shine against Odisha

Odisha FC, coming on the back of two successive defeats, handed a wake up call to the Islanders...

The signs were ominous enough for FC even before the match started. Rowllin Borges, the club's central midfield mainstay injured his hamstring in the pre-match warm-up session. This meant coach Jorge Costa had to bring in a winger to replace him half an hour before the game. That too after accommodating another winger Mohammed Rafique in defense because the regular right-back Souvik Chakrabarti was suspended.

The strategy, then had to be pretty conservative. Cover the weak links on the right well, attack a lackluster Odisha FC through the left channel, where arguably 's most composed left-back Subhasish Bose can attack the young unorthodox right-back Subham Sarangi.

What started unfolding within five minutes of the match was something very different, with the hosts going down 4-2 in a match, where the scoreline is probably a bit flattering to them . The weaker parts of the team chugged along decently, but the two internationals Subhasish and Raynier Fernandes were caught out of position so much that, all of Odisha's four goals exploited some element of sluggishness at central midfield or the left side of the back-line.

Xisco Fernandes and Jerry roamed around in the final third almost unhindered and along with Nandhakumar, stretched the defense on two ends to expose an Indian center-back pairing, who were clearly not tactically or physically adept to deal with Delhi's bulky striker.

The gap between Mumbai's defense and midfield was often glaring despite them having there box-to-box players in Raynier, Paolo Machado and Mohammed Larbi. Raynier though attributed it to a lapse in focus rather than being a tactical drawback. "Yes, there were flaws, but it was due to a problem in focussing," he told Goal after the match.

The result also brought to the fore the lack of options in Costa's defense. This flirtation with a weak reserve bench was there last season too, but was masked by an overworked yet underappreciated Joyner Lourenco. This time opponent coaches might be licking their lips at facing a young all-Indian defense line. The management is hoping that Mato Grgic will get fit before the Goa match, but it remains to be seen whether he can come out as a leader after remaining under Lucian Goian's shadow last year. Much will also depend on tomorrow's CT Scan result of Rowllin, who clearly limped his way to the team bus after the match.

Upfront, they missed the services of Modou Sougou, as Amine Chermiti looked haplessly alone in the opponent territory. Even though Mohammed Larbi grew into the game after the break, his first half performance was too lackluster, an exercise in finding his key responsibilities amongst a set of confused colleagues.

For Odisha, on the other hand, sticking to their philosophy of football finally bore fruits. Former attacker Xisco Fernandes was the orchestrator, reigning the center of the park with guile and vision. Jerry was a revelation on the right wing and played important parts in the build-ups of three of the goals. Overall, they were better in converting chances and running into the acres of free spaces that an out-of-shape host team gifted them.

"When you win, people say a lot of changes brought the three points. But to me, we were as good as we were in the last match. Just that today we converted our chances well," Narayan Das, the team's seniormost Indian player argued in chat with Goal after the match.

Numbers support his claim to an extent. The hosts' profligacy was a decisive factor, as they could only keep 2 shots on target out of the 13 taken from inside the box. The travellers, tested Amrinder six out of nine times. Aridane Santana, whose best ever Spanish league season in last half-decade saw him score one goal every 205 minutes, was a constant threat, scoring twice and troubling Pratik Chowdhary especially in the aerial duels, winning seven out of 11 of those.

It will be interesting to see what Gombau's options are in case Xisco or Santana have a bad day or if an opponent starts winning the physical battle against Marcos Tebar in the middle.

Whether they can maintain this mojo is something that only time can tell, but for now Gombau's troop has signalled they would be no pushovers, especially given they would play six of their last nine matches at home.