Mulaudzi scores and Mbane assists as Dinamo-BSUPC ease past Zorka-BDU

Despite being already crowned champions, the South African duo were in fine form to ensure Yuri Maleev's side continued their winning run

Rhoda Mulaudzi was on target and Bambanani Mbane provided an assist in Dinamo-BSUPC's 4-1 victory over Zorka-BDU on Saturday.

Fresh from their celebration of a domestic double last week, the Africans did not relent for Yuri Maleev's side as Banyana Banyana stars continued their impactful showing in front of goal this weekend.

With the league title in the bag, Dinamo aimed to finish the season unbeaten following last week's 2-0 victory over Minsk.

Yuliya Duben stunned the champions when she opened the scoring for the visitors after 18 minutes of action at Dinamo Minsk Stadium.

Dinamo, however, did not allow the celebration to last for Zorka as Anastasia Shuppo's struck five minutes later to level matters.

After the break, Mulaudzi found a breakthrough with her individual brilliance to put the hosts in front for the first time in the encounter, two minutes after the restart.

Mbane made a promising run into the area before setting up Karina Olkhovik to extend the hosts lead in the 64th minute before Anastasiya Shlapakova struck six minutes later and sealed the triumph.

Mulaudzi was in action for 69 minutes of the match and has now bagged five goals in six matches for Dinamo this season.

Substitute Mbane featured for the final 36 minutes and 's Dabda saw the final 23 minutes of the encounter, while Salimata Simpore was rested from the encounter.

The latest win means Dinamo have now stretched their winning run to 19 league matches and 23 in all competitions this season.

They will welcome Bobruichanka in their next fixture on November 1 before wrapping up their campaign at Neman a week later.