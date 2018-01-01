Mourinho the best Manchester United manager since Ferguson - Gerrard

The Rangers manager and former Liverpool midfielder feels that some of the criticism directed at the former Red Devils boss is unwarranted

Steven Gerrard does not believe Jose Mourinho deserves some of the criticism being aimed at him following his Manchester United exit.

United sacked Mourinho after two-and-a-half-years at Old Trafford on Tuesday, the club sitting sixth in the Premier League table, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The Portuguese was criticised for his tactics at United , with some suggesting he had gone away from the style of play that was established under Sir Alex Ferguson.

His abrasive style with the media and ongoing problems with his players – Paul Pogba in particular – led to some calling for Mourinho to be dismissed, something the club put into action following Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

However, Gerrard thinks Mourinho should also be given a lot of credit for restoring some pride at Old Trafford after David Moyes and Louis van Gaal's tenures.

Speaking at a media conference, the Rangers boss said: "He's a winner isn't he, how can I sit here and say anything bad about Jose Mourinho?

"He's a serial winner everywhere he has gone.

"He's been sacked at United but he's won them a couple of trophies. He's done the best job since Alex Ferguson left.

"It seems like they sort of struggled but Jose came in and put a couple of trophies in the cabinet, so I don't think you can criticise him too much.

"It will be interesting to see which direction they go with the new manager, but none of the Man Utd fans care what I say about it!"

Laurent Blanc and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are the frontrunners to take caretaker charge following Mourinho's exit, with Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane seen as more long-term options for the role permanently.