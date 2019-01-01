Mourinho talks up Tottenham's Amazon documentary as he discusses half-time team talk

The Special One kept his cards close to his chest on Tuesday, telling reporters to wait for the full details in an upcoming documentary

Jose Mourinho refused to reveal his half-time team talk after 's comeback, instead urging people to wait and buy the Amazon documentary.

Tottenham made it two wins from two games under new boss Mourinho following Tuesday's stunning 4-2 victory over Olympiacos in London.

Spurs overturned a 2-0 deficit thanks to Harry Kane's brace and goals from Dele Alli and Serge Aurier as last season's finalists booked their spot in the Champions League round of 16.

Amazon Prime Video are filming a behind-the-scenes documentary about Tottenham this season and head coach Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino last week, is keeping a lid on things ahead of its eventual release.

"I think if you wait a few months and you buy the Amazon movie you will find out," Mourinho told reporters when asked about his message to the Spurs squad at half-time.

"For me it had to be a soft version of myself because it was a bit of a surprise to me.

"I felt that the players' self-esteem and self-confidence, they were playing at home with not the best results, probably with the Bayern [Munich] game behind their thoughts. I felt that they were in need of some love at that time and not The Critical One. I felt there needed to be more of an emotional balance.

"After that we talked about a few tactical details, tactical position adjustments but it was more about their confidence, their difficult situation and to go for it."

Mourinho's tenure opened with a 3-2 Premier League win over London rivals West Ham last week – the Hammers scoring two late goals as Tottenham dominated away from home.



Article continues below

Tuesday was Mourinho's first match in charge at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the former manager said: "I think again that it's not about me, it's about the team. I just want to help, the fans help, the ball boy helps. Everybody who loves Spurs helped. The players are the most important thing.

"Of course my feeling was great, especially because it was one of those matches where I had to play. You know some matches you play before the match in the way you prepare the team. You work, you train, you prepare and then the game starts and the direction in the game is not very important.

"In other matches you have to play and I had to play. Apart from an awful feeling in relation to Eric [Dier, substituted in the first half], apart from that awful feeling everything was great for me and I think it was victory 80 for me in the Champions League. So let's hope for victory 81."