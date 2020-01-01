Mourinho reveals fears about Tottenham star Kane's hamstring injury

Spurs saw their talismanic striker injured on a tough New Year's Day as they went down to the Saints on the road

head coach Jose Mourinho was not optimistic as he waited to learn the extent of Harry Kane's hamstring injury.

The Spurs striker - their stand-in captain in the absence of Hugo Lloris - pulled up as he scored a goal against on New Year's Day that was subsequently ruled out for offside.

Kane had to be substituted, nursing his left hamstring, and Mourinho had not been updated on his status before his post-match news conference.

"It is negative. For Harry to come out is negative," he said. "The hamstring is always negative.

"Is it a tear? Is it a small thing? Is it a spasm, a contraction? At this moment, I cannot say."

Mourinho felt Kane's absence, with Son Heung-min suspended, was a particular hindrance to his side late on at St Mary's Stadium as they chased an equaliser having been trailing since Danny Ings' goal in the 17th minute.

"The game was not easy. The second half was not easy," he said. "They were winning, they were defending, basically with 10 players, fighting hard, being aggressive, the good aggressive.

"There were lots of fouls, lots of stoppages. The ball boys were well coached in the delaying of the game. There was not much play.

"When we lose our target man Harry Kane, we know we don't have the part of the game where we are normally more dominant. We play the last 15 minutes plus added time without a striker. That is even more difficult."

Mourinho was similarly downbeat on the fitness of club-record signing Tanguy , who was substituted just 25 minutes into only his 10th Premier League start.

"He's always injured," Mourinho said. "He's injured, he's not injured, he plays one match, next week he's injured, he plays another match, we are full of hopes.

"This is it since the beginning of the season. Of course, it is a concern.

"You think you have a good player, you think he is in an evolution process, he plays very well against , you are full of hopes that today he is ready for it.

"And he is not ready for it. I cannot say much more than that. It's a situation from the beginning of the season."