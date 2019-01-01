'Mourinho is still the Special One' - Ibrahimovic backs former coach to make triumphant return

The former Sweden striker played under the Portuguese at Inter and Manchester United, and believes he is far from finished at the top level

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has backed Jose Mourinho to prove a success in his next position, but the ex- striker remains less enamoured with Pep Guardiola.

Mourinho and Ibrahimovic forged a strong bond during spells together at and .

The divisive former and boss has not held a managerial job since parting ways with United in December 2018 but appears to be edging closer to a coaching comeback.

Mourinho recently rejected the chance to hold talks with as he "has already chosen another club," the Ligue 1 side's president, Jean-Michel Aulas, said earlier this month.

And Ibrahimovic is adamant the Portuguese's next employers will enjoy the best of his abilities.

"He had an incredible impact on my career," the striker told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He is still 'the Special One', a winner. I hope he will back on a bench soon and I am sure he will start winning immediately."

Guardiola, however, does not occupy the same place in Ibrahimovic's heart.

The pair shared a famously dysfunctional relationship over the course of the Swede's single season with Barca, which featured 16 goals and a title triumph.

"We never had a direct confrontation because of him," Ibrahimovic said of Guardiola, who is now in charge of .

Article continues below

"When we faced each other, he hid. He waited for me to leave and then left the dressing room. As a coach he is a phenomenon, but as a man..."

Ibrahimovic is set to be on the search for a new club with his contract in Los Angeles set to expire at the end of the season.

He has been linked with a return to Old Trafford while the man himself has not ruled out a move back to Serie A.