Mourinho 'couldn't care less' about Pogba's opinion in wake of Man Utd star's criticism

The Frenchman compared his former manager to his current one, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the Spurs boss was left unimpressed

Jose Mourinho has hit back at Paul Pogba's recent criticism of his man-management skills, as the Tottenham boss said he "couldn't care less" what the Manchester United star thinks about him.

Mourinho was responding to comments made by Pogba , who said that he sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a different type of manager because he doesn't "go against the players".

Pogba, who notoriously had a frosty relationship with Mourinho at Old Trafford, also admitted that he was unsure why that relationship soured.

What did Pogba say?

"What I have now with Ole is different, he wouldn't go against the players. He wouldn't go against the players," Pogba told Sky Sports of the current United boss.

"Maybe Ole wouldn't pick them, but it's not like he puts them on the side like they don't exist anymore. That's the difference between Mourinho and Ole.

"Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that, and the next day you don't know what happened. That's the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don't know."

Mourinho's response

Speaking to Sky Sports after his Tottenham side drew Everton, Mourinho replied: "I would like to say that I couldn't care less with what he says. I couldn't care less. Not interested at all."

Spurs split points

Mourinho's comments came in the wake of Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Everton on Friday as Spurs settled for a point despite a Harry Kane brace.

The England star scored in either half but was matched by two goals from Gylfi Sigurdson as the two sides took home a point apiece.

Article continues below

With the draw, Tottenham remain seventh in the Premier League, four points behind fifth-place Chelsea and five points behind fourth-place West Ham as they chase European places.

Pogba's Man Utd, meanwhile, sit second ahead of this weekend's match against Burnley.

Further reading