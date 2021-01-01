'Mourinho is a breath of fresh air' - Florenzi happy with new Roma coach but unsure of future amid Inter links

The full back - on loan at PSG - is pleased with his parent club's new choice of manager, but does not know if he will play under him next season

Alessandro Florenzi thinks Roma can win the Serie A title under new manager Jose Mourinho - but is not sure whether he will play under the coach next season.

Mourinho was the surprise choice to succeed Paulo Fonseca at the Serie A club next season, and will have a decision to make over Florenzi, who has spent this season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian full-back is pleased that Mourinho has moved to Rome, and feels that he will be a success, despite the Portuguese manager's most recent spell at Tottenham ending in his sacking with no trophies won.

What did Florenzi say?

The 31-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport : “It’s a breath of fresh air for everyone, Mourinho may be one of the coaches with the most experience and personality. One that will be able to control the Roman environment, I hope he can do well."

Asked whether Mourinho can bring the Scudetto to Roma, Florenzi said: “As a fan, I hope so. So that I can go to the Circo Massimo to celebrate.”

Where will Florenzi play next season?

The Italy international has a contract with Roma until 2023, however, he has spent this campaign in Paris, while he has also been linked with a move to newly-crowned Serie A champions Inter in the summer.

Florenzi himself is not sure where he might end up next, saying he is solely focused on helping PSG retain their Ligue 1 crown before he decides where to play in 2021-22.

He said: “It’s nice to be linked with a top club like Inter, but I do not get distracted by rumours or what the media say.

“I want the football to do the talking. I am living this experience with PSG intensely, without too much talking. I want to repay the trust of President Al Khelaifi, [PSG sporting director] Leonardo and [manager Mauricio] Pochettino, who still believes in me. I want to give my best, then we’ll see."

One disappointment for Florenzi is the Champions League, after PSG were well beaten across the two legs of their semi-final against Manchester City.

Article continues below

“I didn’t take it well, like all my team-mates,” he said. “When we met after the Manchester City game, it seemed we were attending a funeral. It’s a good sign, it means the whole group wanted to reach the target.

“Now we must focus on the league and the French Cup, we have high ambitions for the next season.”

Further Reading