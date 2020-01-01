Mourinho admits he is scared of Aurier's 'sh*t' defending, trolls Sanchez over Europa League final defeat

The Special One was caught on camera delivering some stinging barbs towards his players during the production

boss Jose Mourinho told right-back Serge Aurier he was scared of his 'sh*t' defending prior to the international scoring the go-ahead goal in an incredible comeback.

Vision has emerged in the upcoming Amazon documentary All or Nothing of the Portuguese tactician berating Aurier in the pre-match team-talk prior to Spurs' November home match against

In what was only his second game in charge of the North London club following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino a week earlier, Mourinho delivered a message about marking at set pieces before directing criticism toward Aurier in front of the entire team.

"Serge, you are a marker. You speak good English?" Mourinho asked to which Aurier nodded with confirmation.

"I am afraid of you as a marker. Because you are capable of doing a sh*t penalty with VAR. So I am telling you already, I am afraid of you."

Tottenham ended up down 2-0 in the match as half-time approached before Dele Alli pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time.

Harry Kane forced the equaliser five minutes after the break before Aurier popped up with the goal to put Spurs ahead in an eventual 4-2 victory.

During the documentary, Mourinho is also seen trolling Davinson Sanchez over the centre-back's defeat while playing for in the 2017 final.

Mourinho was managing the winners of the trophy at the time - - and he tells Sanchez that he and his Ajax team-mates were 'sh*tting themselves'.

"I won the game minute one," Mourinho said to Sanchez with a smirk.

Mourinho is seen giving tough love to other Spurs players during the production, including Dele Alli, who he accused of being a lazy trainer before admitting Sir Alex Ferguson wanted him to sign the English midfielder at Manchester United.

In a speech to Harry Kane, Mourinho promises to use his own box-office appeal to lift the profile of the club's star striker, who admits he wants to be like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I think we have to build your status in that direction [of becoming like a movie star]," Mourinho said to Kane in their first meeting after he was appointed coach.

"My profile, I am a little bit, I am a little bit that as a coach. The reality is that my dimension is universal and by being with me, I can help you too."

Kane replied: "That's my aim. When you are at a club like Tottenham, of course we have done well and I have done well but I want to be like Ronaldo, like Messi."