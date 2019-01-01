'Mount, Abraham and Chelsea youngsters not ready for biggest tests yet' - Lampard urged to stick with 'established stars'

A former Blues striker feels the new Stamford Bridge boss should utilise the more experienced members of his squad after a difficult start to the year

youngsters including Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount are "not ready" to playing a starring role in Frank Lampard's starting XI, according to ex-Blues forward Tony Cascarino.

The Stamford Bridge outfit lost their first Premier League outing of the new season 4-0 against at Old Trafford last weekend, before suffering more disappointment in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Lampard's side held to a 2-2 draw after extra time in Istanbul on Wednesday night, but ultimately missed out on the trophy after a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat.

Abraham missed the decisive spot-kick in his second consecutive appearance for the Blues since returning to the club after a loan spell at Aston Villa.

Mount was also introduced as a substitute after an encouraging display against United on Sunday, but Cascarino would rather see Lampard opt for experience over youth in the coming weeks.

In his column for The Times, the 56-year-old insists that Chelsea's tough start to the 2019-20 campaign proves that the "kids" need more time to develop.

Cascarino said: "The younger elements of the Chelsea team are not ready and last night proved that. Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham can play their part under Frank Lampard this season but when facing the best teams you need not only talent but experience.

"Chelsea looked more threatening, effective and composed against Liverpool than they did against Manchester United and that is a startling comment.

"They were beaten 4-0 by an inconsistent United and last night they were, at times, better than the European champions. Olivier Giroud should be leading the line, Pedro is such a clever little player and their midfield had far better balance.

"Everyone is excited about Lampard giving kids a chance, but they ignore the established stars they’ve still got."

Cascarino saved praise for N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic, with the former putting in a great shift in midfield against the Reds on his return from injury and the latter making his first competitive start for the Blues.

The ex-Chelsea forward said Kante's display put Jorginho "in the shade", while also insisting that Pulisic could eventually develop into a player capable of matching Eden Hazard's exploits at Stamford Bridge.

Next up for Lampard's men is a huge home clash against Leicester on Sunday, who drew their first game of the season at home to last weekend.

A trip to Norwich follows for Chelsea six days later as the Premier League fixture list starts to get into full swing.