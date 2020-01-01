Mounie scores as Brest bow to Thioub’s Angers

The Benin Republic forward has scored his second league goal for the Pirates, albeit, his team bowed to the Black and Whites on Sunday afternoon

Steve Mounie continued with his impressive scoring run for Brest as they bowed 3-2 to Angers in Sunday’s outing.

The 25-year-old, who joined Olivier Dall'Oglio’s men on a four-year contract from , opened his goal account for the Pirates in their last game against Lorient.

Against the Black and Whites at Stade Raymond Kopa, Mounie was on target for the second time in the 2020-21 season as goals from Sada Thioub and Ismael Traore inspired the hosts to a comeback win.

Two minutes into the clash, Angers got a penalty after Abdoulaye Bamba had fouled Jeremy Le Douaron. The Benin Republic international converted the resulting kick into the bottom right corner of Paul Bernardoni's goal.

In the 22nd minute, ’s Thioub levelled matters for the hosts when he smashed a low shot into the bottom right corner of Gautier Larsonneur's goal after receiving a delightful pass from Rayan Ait Nouri.

Ten minutes later, the visitors took the lead as Gaetan Charbonnier sent the ball into the bottom left corner past Bernardoni after finding himself some space inside the box thanks to a pass from Jeremy Le Douaron.

Angers came out firing on all cylinders in the last 45 minutes but were unable to break the solid Brest defensive line.

Nevertheless, their moment of redemption came in the 78th minute thanks to Traore, who connected to a well-taken cross from Pierrick Capelle.

Victory was assured two minutes later as Angelo Fulgini latched onto a precise pass from Lois Diony into the box.

Dall'Oglio’s men tried to launch a comeback in the last ten minutes of the game, but they were unable to score against Angers who recorded their third victory of the season.

Mounie was in action from start to finish while 's Haris Belkebla, who was handed a place in the starting XI, was replaced with two minutes left to play by Paul Lasne. Comoro Islands' Rafiki Said was not listed for action.

For Stephane Moulin's men, Abdoulaye Bamba and his compatriot saw 90 minutes of action while Lassana Coulibaly was introduced for Thomas Toure in the second-half.

Angers are guests of as Brest welcome to Stade Francis-Le Ble in their next fixtures.