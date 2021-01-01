Mostafa Mohamed: Zamalek forward completes loan move to Onyekuru's Galatasaray

The forward has joined the Yellow-Reds for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign from his Egyptian Premier League outfit

Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray have confirmed the signing of Mostafa Mohamed on loan from Egyptian Premier League side Zamalek, with an option to buy.

✍️ Galatasaray’a hoş geldin Mostafa Mohamed! 🤟 pic.twitter.com/EETF7aAG0y — Galatasaray Spor Kulübü (@GalatasaraySK) February 1, 2021

Mohamed, 23, joined the Turk Telekom Stadium giants after Zamalek’s talks with French top-flight side Saint-Etienne broke down.

“Galatasaray Sportif A.S have announced to the public that an agreement has been reached on the temporary transfer of professional footballer Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla with an option to buy. We wish Mostafa Mohamed, who will continue his career in yellow and red, success with Galatasaray,” a statement from the Turkish side read on their website.

The forward began his youth career with the White Castle before he was promoted to the first team in 2017.

Subsequently, he was loaned to Cairo-based outfit El Dakhlia during the 2016-17 campaign in a bid to get regular playing time.

Having completed his short-term spell at the Police Academy Stadium, he was loaned to Egyptian sides Tanta and El Gaish.

Upon his return to Zamalek, he was a regular figure in the squad – making 53 appearances and scoring 19 goals across all competitions.

He also helped the team win Egyptian Cup (2018-19), Egyptian Super Cup (2019-20) as well as the Caf Super Cup (2020).

On the international scene, he was drafted into the U23 squad having excelled with the U20s. He helped his country win the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations – scoring four goals in five games to emerge as top scorer.

He made his bow for the senior national team in the Pharaohs’ Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Niger Republic on March 23, 2019, before going further to earn three more caps.

📸 Yeni transferlerimiz Mostafa Mohamed ve DeAndre Yedlin, ilk idmanlarına çıktılar! #GSvBSK pic.twitter.com/AQmKzir3cE — Galatasaray Spor Kulübü (@GalatasaraySK) February 1, 2021

With this move, he becomes the seventh African in Fatih Terim’s squad after Henry Onyekuru (Nigeria), Peter Etebo (Nigeria), Younes Belhanda (Morocco), Christian Luyindama (Congo), Valentine Ozornwafor (Nigeria) and Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria).

Mohamed, who has commenced training with the side on Monday evening, has been handed jersey number 31.



He is unlikely to feature when Galatasaray host Istanbul Basaksehir in Tuesday's league game. However, he could make his bow on February 6 when Terim's men visit leaders Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.