Mostafa Mohamed receives first career red as Galatasaray end winning run at Ankaragucu

The Egyptian star was given marching orders as the Lions suffered their first league loss in nine matches

Mostafa Mohamed was shown his first career red card as Galatasaray suffered a 2-1 defeat against Ankaragucu in a Turkish Super Lig encounter on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was given a straight red card in the 57th minute and Kerem Akturkoglu's stoppage-time goal could not stop Fatih Terim's men from conceding their first league loss since January 17 (2-0 defeat vs. Besiktas).

The Egypt international who scored a brace against BB Erzurumspor on Saturday, could not add to his tally of six goals in seven matches since he joined Galatasaray on loan from Zamalek last month.

Mostafa takımımızda kırmızı kart gören futbolcu oldu. #ANKvGS — Galatasaray Spor Kulübü (@GalatasaraySK) March 3, 2021

Also in action at the Eryaman Stadium were Nigeria internationals Henry Onyekuru and Oghenekaro Etebo while the former was replaced by Algeria’s Sofiane Feghouli in the 79th minute.

Despite the result, Galatasaray remain at the top of the Super Lig table level on 57 points with Besiktas who have a game in hand.

In his reaction, Galatasaray president Mustafa Cengiz described Mostafa Mohamed's sending off as an "embarrassment to football".

“The red card shown by the referee on the field is a cause of embarrassment! Go home and see, the man does not even see,” Cengiz told the club website.

“Normally, human beings raise their arms to get power from the ground, you run in a ready state, they laugh at the man. They wanted Mostafa Mohamed to take the ball in a standby state. The player from Ankaragucu comes, he puts his head very professionally, then he grabs the cloth as if his lip burst, he takes the cloth out, there is no blood.

“This does not happen! Do not do this! We really congratulate Ankaragucu but these are not needed. Set an example for youth. Be moral as our ancestor said! I say this for some footballers.

“I am never saying about the Ankaragucu community. As you know, I am from Ankara. Ankaragucu is one of my sympathetic teams, and it shouldn't have been in this case either. But the financial circumstances made it this way.”