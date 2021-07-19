Mosimane believes Al Ahly can win Fifa Club World Cup

The Red Devils will represent the continent after winning the Caf Champions League

Coach Pitso Mosimane believes Al Ahly have a chance to win this year's Fifa Club World Cup.

The Red Devils defeated Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 last weekend to secure their 10th title.

Al Ahly were forced to wait until the second half to run away with the game, with goals from Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdi Afsha, and Amr El Solia inspiring them to a well-deserved win over their South African opponents. Chiefs were reduced to 10 men after Happy Mashiane was sent off in the 45th minute.

In the last Club World Cup, the newly crowned continental champions finished third after being beaten 2-0 by then European champions Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

What is being said?

"I have to be the source of positive energy for the team. I believe in our chances to win the Fifa Club World Cup even if that seems impossible," Mosimane told Al Nahar TV as quoted by iDiskitimes.

"When we played against Bayern Munich, the best team in the world, people thought we were invincible. Our loss against Simba SC [in the group stage] returned us to reality, it was the shock we needed to wake up."

Which team was the most difficult for Al Ahly?

On their road to glory, the Red Devils went past several teams. The only defeat they suffered came in Group A away in Dar es Salaam against Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

The experienced tactician has now revealed the game against the Tanzania Mainland League champions remains their toughest.

"[The] Simba game was very difficult, playing against them is exhausting," Mosimane continued.

"Al-Merrikh and [Mamelodi] Sundowns' matches were very difficult too. The hardest thing to face as a coach is a random team, which happens a lot with us."

The Red Devils will now turn their attention to the league aiming at toppling fierce rivals Zamalek who have played four more matches.