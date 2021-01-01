Moses Simon scores for Nantes, Delort, Balde, Wissa on target in Ligue 1

The Nigeria international led other African stars to deliver eye-catching performances for their respective clubs in their French top-flight matches

Moses Simon scored and provided an assist as Nantes demolished Brest 4-1 in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

The 25-year-old was handed a starting role for Antoine Kombouare’s men and made a key contribution to ensure his side continue in winning ways.

The Canaries raced into the lead as early as the 15th minute when Simon fired home from close range after goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneur parried Imran Louza’s long-range effort into the way of the Super Eagles winger.

Ludovic Blas doubled the lead in the 27th minute before Simon set up Imran Louza to put the Canaries three goals up.

Mali international Kalifa Coulibaly sealed the victory for Nantes to render the 83rd-minute strike from Romain Faivre a mere consolation.

Simon has now bagged six goals and provided three assists in 30 league games this season and will hope to help his side extend their winning run against Bordeaux on May 8.

Elsewhere, Senegal stars Mama Balde, Pape Sarr and Lamine Gueye were on the scoresheet while Algeria international Farid Boulaya bagged two assists as Metz handed a heavy 5-1 defeat to Dijon.

Gueye put Metz in front with a fine strike before Sarr doubled the lead moments before the half-time break.

Balde reduced the deficit for Dijon and Fouad Chafik then turned the ball into his own net to further help the Maroons increase their lead.

Boulaya set up Vagner and Dylan Bronn to seal the victory for Frederic Antonetti’s men to ensure they ended their six-game winless run.

Meanwhile, Moussa Kone scored as Nimes played out a 2-2 draw against Reims at Stade des Costieres.

The forward notched a 71st-minute effort after Nathanael Mbuku's opener was cancelled out by Renaud Ripart’s strike before Alexis Flips' late effort ensured Reims shared the points.

Kone has now scored six goals in 29 league appearances this season and will hope to continue his fine showings against Lyon on May 16.

Delort scored his 13th goal of the season in Montpellier’s 2-1 defeat to Saint-Etienne at Stade de la Mosson.

The Algeria striker put his side in front in the sixth minute before Romain Hamouma levelled proceedings and Mathieu Debuchy sealed the victory for Saint-Etienne.

The attacker will be expected to help his side return to winning ways when they face Strasbourg on May 6.

In another game, it was mixed fortunes for Yoane Wissa and Lassana Coulibaly in Lorient's 2-0 victory over Angers.

DR Congo forward Wissa found the back of the net in the encounter while Mali international Coulibaly was sent off.

Coulibaly was shown a straight red card for serious foul play in the 15th minute and Wissa scored a penalty to open the scoring for Lorient before Fabien Lemoine bagged the second in the 48th minute.

Wissa featured for 71 minutes while his teammate and Nigerian forward Terem Moffi played for 85 minutes. Cameroon international Stephane Bahoken was also on parade for Angers but could not help his side to avoid defeat.

The African stars will hope to continue their contributions to their various clubs in their next outings.