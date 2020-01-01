Moses dedicates first Russian Premier League goal to End SARS protesters in Nigeria

The 29-year-old has lent his support to campaigners calling for an end to police brutality in the West African country

's summer signing Victor Moses has dedicated his first Russian Premier League goal to End SARS protesters in .

The versatile former Super Eagle opened his account for the Red and Whites in their 3-1 victory over Krasnodar on Saturday.

The 29-year-old fired home a beauty to double his side’s lead after Ezequiel Ponce’s opener, before Jordan Larsson’s strike sealed the victory to render Leon Sabua’s effort a mere consolation.

More teams

There have been protests in Nigeria in recent weeks over the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a controversial police unit in Nigeria.

Protesters are also calling for an end to bad governance and poor economic conditions in the country and although the government disbanded SARS a few days after the protest started, it continued.

On Tuesday, men in military camouflage fired at protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos, killing 12 people, according to Amnesty International.

Moses believes Nigerians have the right to express their grievances through protest without having to lose their lives for it, and lent his support to the campaigners by dedicating his maiden goal in the Russian top-flight to them.

“Brilliant win today and delighted to get my first goal for the club,” Moses tweeted.

“I dedicate my goal today to the people of Nigeria. Enough is enough! Nigerians have the right to protest and not be killed for it. Pray for Nigeria.”

Brilliant win today and delighted to get my first goal for the club ⚽️🔥💪🏿

I dedicate my goal today to the people of Nigeria 🇳🇬 Enough is enough.

Nigerians have the right to protest and not be killed for it. #PrayForNigeria🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/zGsfLLgpRN — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) October 24, 2020

Moses has now made two appearances for Spartak Moscow since he completed his loan move to the side from .

Article continues below

The forward had previously played for , , , and Milan on loan since he joined Chelsea in 2012.

Moses had 38 caps for Nigeria before his retirement from international duty in 2018 and was part of the Super Eagles team that won the 2013 in .

He will hope to continue his impressive performances when Spartak Moscow take on Rostov in their next Russian Premier League game on October 31.