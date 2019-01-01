Morris not surprised by Lampard's managerial links to Chelsea

The 40-year-old is said to be a candidate for a head coaching role at Stamford Bridge, and the Rams acknowledge they cannot prevent speculation

Derby Counter owner Mel Morris is not concerned by reports linking manager Frank Lampard to .

Blues great Lampard won three Premier League titles, the and the while at Stamford Bridge, but he has made his first steps into management with Derby.

The 40-year-old has guided the Rams to Monday's Championship play-off final against , although the build-up to a pivotal match has been dogged by suggestions he might depart the club.

Lampard is said to be a candidate to replace Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri, who continues to be the subject of speculation despite a strong end to the season.

The Blues finished third in the Premier League and have a Europa League final against to look forward to on May 29.

Derby chief Morris will work to keep Lampard but admits there is little he can do to stop the former midfielder's name being discussed.

"Frank's always going to be linked with Chelsea," Morris told BBC Radio Derby.

"Is anyone surprised that lots of people would be interested in him given what he has achieved this season? His style of football has been fantastic.

"Right now, Chelsea have got a massive game coming up next week [the Europa League final against Arsenal] and we've got a massive game coming up.

"I can guarantee that no-one wants any focus on anything other than those two games.

"For Frank, he should view it as a compliment that he is being connected with that opportunity. But he always will be."

Lampard signed a three-year contract at Derby at the start of the season and has overseen the development of Chelsea loan men Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount.