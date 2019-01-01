Morocco midfielder Mbark Boussoufa retires from international duty after Afcon 2019 exit

The 34-year-old called time on his international career following the Atlas Lions' shocking exit from the continental showpiece in Egypt

Al Shabab midfielder Mbark Boussoufa has announced his retirement from international duty with .

Boussoufa made the statement in the wake of the Atlas Lions' exit from the 2019 after losing to Benin via penalty shoot-out.

The 34-year-old captained Herve Renard's men for their Round of 16 tie against the Squirrels on Friday and was on parade for the entire 120 minutes.

Boussoufa, born in the to Moroccan parents, made his international debut in 2006 and had a international career which spanned 13 years, with eight goals in 70 appearances.

He scored the goal which gave Morocco a 1-0 win over during their group outing in earlier this month.

"I had my time. I had a good time I think that's been enough from me," Boussoufa told BBC Sport.

"I have had enough time and I think it is time for the young players that are coming. There are enough good players.

"We have a positive group and we have a lot of young players that you can build on.

"They are already playing for their club and their nation. So there are a lot of positive things we can look at."