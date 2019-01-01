Morocco Botola Pro League to introduce Video Assistant Referee

The Moroccan top-flight league will use the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) starting next season

President of the Royal Football Federation (Frmf), Faouzi Lakjaa has announced that the Morocco Botola Pro League will adopt video technology from next season to assist referees.

This comes as VAR is also set to be used at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in June after being tried at the African Nations Championship (Chan) last year in Morocco.

"I inform you that the Botola will not start next season without VAR, and those who are not qualified for this new technology will not practice in Morocco," Lakjaa was quoted as saying by Aftik Foot .

The use of VAR requires specific training and the Frmf has partnered with Fifa for the training of referees on the use of this officiating technology.

VAR is yet to be widely adopted in Africa and was used during last season’s Caf Champions League final, first leg but still stirred controversy.