Moroccan star: I won’t give my shirt to anyone for my own safety

Moroccan Othman Maama, the star of English side Watford, has revealed his personal philosophy on swapping shirts after matches.

The winner of the Best Player award at the 2025 Youth World Cup, which was won by the Moroccan national team, said he is not one of those players who hands out his shirts, as he is always wary that some people might misuse his personal belongings.

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Maama added, in comments reported by the Moroccan newspaper Al-Batal: “I’m not the sort of person who asks for shirts or gives them away… After matches, I greet the fans and celebrate with my team if we win… And if we lose, I go straight to the dressing room.”

He continued: “It’s nice sometimes to give away your shirt, but I’m the type who’s very cautious… You can’t know what people will do with your used items… So I’m careful, I don’t give much away, and I try to keep myself safe.”