'More problems than solutions' - Neville blames Man Utd for midfield logjam and Sancho 'error'

The former Red Devils defender says that the club are paying for their transfer dealings

Gary Neville says that have "more problems than solutions" in midfield as the Red Devils continue to struggle in the Premier League while adding that it may have been an "error" to not bring in Jadon Sancho.

United's Premier League frustrations continued on Sunday as they fell to in a 1-0 defeat.

The Gunners sealed all three points thanks to a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who fired from the penalty spot to continue United's misery at Old Trafford this season.

More teams

With the loss to Arsenal, United have won just two of their first six Premier League games as the club sit 15th in the table, with just seven points thus far.

And Neville says that the midfield is a particular area of concern, as is the right wing due to the club's inability to sign star Jadon Sancho this summer.

"There are more problems than solutions," Neville told Sky Sports. "You have six midfield players at the club: Nemanja Matic, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba, and you've somehow got to get them into a system, which is forcing Ole to play a diamond.

"I think there was an element today of him thinking he could just put four players in that diamond and it would work after what happened in midweek but McTominay on the right-hand side wasn't working after five minutes.

"You have to be comfortable moving out into that wide area; [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka's already a bit awkward on the ball at right-back so you need someone to balance it and the balance on the right is a real problem for United.

Article continues below

"When [Mason] Greenwood went off it was even worse. They wanted Jadon Sancho obviously to play on that side and it looks like a real bad error in not getting that position recruited."

United are off to a perfect start in the , having beaten in before crushing 5-0 at home to seal six points from two games.

Next up, United will face in before then taking on next weekend at Goodison Park.