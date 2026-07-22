Al-Ahli are closing in on a new signing this summer, stealing a march on their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ittihad.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" report that Abdullah Radif, the former Al-Hilal forward, is close to joining Al-Ahli after his move to Al-Ittihad collapsed during the current window.

Al-Hilal confirmed Radif's permanent exit five years after his promotion to the first team, a spell that saw him loaned out to Al-Taawoun, Al-Shabab, Al-Ittifaq and Al-Fayha.

According to the same newspaper, Radif had already agreed to join Al-Ittihad this summer on a three-season contract worth 27 million riyals, or 9 million per season.

Al-Ittihad then told the 23-year-old they lacked the financial liquidity to get the deal done, and the transfer stalled.

With the Al-Ittihad move dead, Radif is now leaning towards accepting Al-Ahli's earlier offer and joining them on a free transfer.

He is expected to serve as Al-Ahli's third striker, competing with Brazilian Ricardo Matias, behind England's Ivan Toney and Saudi Arabia's Firas Al-Buraikan.

His last outing came with Al-Fayha in the second half of last season. He managed just 8 appearances, failing to score but laying on two assists.