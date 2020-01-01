Mohun Bagan’s Kibu Vicuna not losing focus ahead of Chennai City tussle

The Mohun Bagan boss hailed Chennai City’s Nauzet Santana as the best goalkeeper in the I-League…

are currently on a 12-game unbeaten run in the ongoing 20192-20 season and have won seven matches on the trot.

The Green and Maroons’ juggernaut is going strong and they are mathematically just two wins away from lifting the title this year.

Ahead of facing the reigning champions , Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna remained cautious, suggesting their only focus is now to win their own matches and reach their objective of winning the league.

“Chennai City has a very good team. We had faced problems while winning the first phase tie in Coimbatore. They have good players, play possessional football in most of the games. They have the best goalkeeper in the league (Nauzet Santana). Their defence is good and they have good Indian players in the midfield. They have got some good results in the last matches and it will be tough for us.

“We are going to focus on what we can do and what we can do is win our game. We have to focus on our game. I already told it is going to be a tough match. Hopefully, we will get a good result tomorrow and then we will see after that what happens.”

Vicuna confirmed that Trinidad and Tobago international defender Daneil Cyrus is still recovering from his injury and will not be kept in the starting XI against Chennai.

“We will see. Yesterday he (Daneil Cyrus) was training. Today we will see him again in training. Before the last game, I had said that we are not going to take any risk with him. He is progressing well in training. Yesterday he made sprints.”

The current season of the I-League has witnessed one-sided dominance from the Kolkata club who are 12 points above second-placed Punjab FC with six matches to go in this season.

But a humble Vicuna suggested that the team is in good progression and luck has also favoured his side this time.

“I think we are performing well, also some days we were lucky. In general, we are in good progression. I also think that we can play even better, that is our aim. Last six matches left and 18 points to play. We have to keep our focus and try to win the next match.”

The Spaniard acknowledged that playing the SK. Kamal Cup in Bangladesh during the pre-season helped his team in preparation for the I-League.

“We went to Bangladesh and we played against some very good teams. It was a very good tournament for us.”