Mohammed Kudus: Ghana star speaks on scoring comeback and life at Ajax

The fit-again midfielder reflects on Sunday's league win over Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed delight by his scoring return to the Ajax starting set-up.

Out of the starting XI since going off injured in the sixth minute of a Champions League clash with Liverpool last October, the 20-year-old marked his comeback with a well-taken goal in a 4-2 triumph over Sparta Rotterdam.

It was his second goal for the side whom he joined in July last year.

"It felt good to score a goal," Kudus said on Sunday's comeback, as reported by Ajax life.

“It was especially important to feel comfortable on the field again after my injury. Yes, I have been training for a while, but a match is really different."

Following Kudus' injury in October, he rejoined training in December and completed his return as a second-half substitute in a league clash with PSV.

He, however, suffered a relapse in the fixture, a setback that kept him out of action until earlier this month when he featured as a substitute in a clash with PSV in the Dutch Cup.

"I'm still learning how my body works. Maybe I wanted too soon. It was difficult because it was the first serious injury I experienced. For me that was a completely new experience," the 20-year-old revealed.

In his absence, Ajax suffered elimination from the Champions League after three group stage matches.

“It was very difficult that the entire campaign passed me by. You dream of that stage. Anyway, the switch had to be made and I had to focus on rehabilitation," he remarked.

Kudus joined Ajax in a five-year deal from Danish side Nordsjaelland.

He made four league appearances, scoring once and assisting three goals before the fateful Champions League clash with Liverpool.

"It went well before my injury," said the Black Star.

"I get along well with everyone here and I feel at home. It is a pity that we do not have the fans in the stadium, but I also feel them when they are not there.

"I received a lot of encouragement and good wishes from supporters and that helped me in my recovery. Thanks to them!”

He also shed light on his favourite position, having been deployed in No.6, a No.8 and No.10 positions since transferring to the Lancers.

“I can manage in several places in midfield, but 'second striker' is my main position," he said.

"However, by occasionally playing in other places, I become even more versatile. That helps me to become a better player.”

Kudus and Ajax next face Lille in the Europa League on Thursday.