Mohamed Ihattaren is being linked with a move to Feyenoord and has immediately revealed his asking price

Hans Kraay Jr reveals on *Goedemorgen Eredivisie* a conversation he had with Danny Buijs about Mohamed Ihattaren. The Fortuna Sittard manager sees one specific destination for Ihattaren, who then reveals his release clause.

Kraay Jr. rang Buijs to seek permission for Ihattaren to appear on the ESPN programme. “I had him on the line for a long time and then he said: ‘If you can add that final fifteen per cent and keep training throughout the summer, then you’ll be a real asset to Feyenoord,’” the reporter tells the Moroccan player.

Kraay Junior wants to know if Buijs ever said that to Ihattaren, at which point the player cannot hide his smile. “Yes, I did discuss that with him.”

The former footballer, who played for AZ ’67 and Brighton & Hove Albion among others, then wonders in which position Ihattaren would have to play. “As a deep-lying right winger, I think,” he replies.

Kraay Junior then asks how much clubs would have to pay to sign the Utrecht player. “The release clause was three million, but Fortuna won’t make a fuss if a club comes along that wants to pay a bit less,” he reveals. “Does your agent already know that?” asks Kraay Junior, to which Ihattaren nods in agreement.

Presenter Fresia Cousiño Arias interrupts the pair with a laugh. “Well, now the rest of the Netherlands knows too. A bargain!” The 67-year-old reporter then asks whether Fortuna really won’t be asking for three million for Ihattaren, who seems to pause for a moment before answering.

“It’s possible. I don’t know what they’re planning, but they won’t make a fuss. I joined on a free transfer, so they won’t make a fuss over a small difference,” he admits.