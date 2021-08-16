MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps say three players assaulted in 'racially motivated attack'

The Canada-based club have released a statement condemning an attack on their academy stars at an outdoor gathering over the weekend

MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps have claimed that three of their players were assaulted in a "racially motivated attack" on Saturday night.

The Whitecaps academy squad attended an outdoor gathering in Burnaby, Canada at the weekend, which ended with the police being called.

The club have revealed that an assault took place which left one of their players hospitalised, with the Burnaby RCMP now investigating the incident.

What's been said?

None of the three players involved have been named as of yet, however, a suspect has reportedly already been arrested in relation to the attack.

The Whitecaps have released a statement condemning racism and vowing to push for swift justice, which reads: "Enough is enough.

"We are heartbroken and sickened by the allegations and strongly condemn all forms of discrimination, racism, and hate.

"Such disgusting behaviour has absolutely no place in our community.

"We will do everything to support our players affected and urge the toughest punishment possible for those responsible."

MLS rocked by racism again

This latest incident comes just one month after allegations that Portland Timbers star Diego Chara was racially abused in a contest against Minnesota United.

Timbers manager Giovanni Savarese claimed that Chara was targeted by an opponent during his side's 1-0 defeat, referencing "a discriminatory word that has been said to one of our players that cannot have any place in anywhere or in any situation or any sport."

MLS officials responded by launching a full investigation, but were ultimately unable to corroborate the incident, and no formal punishment was sanctioned for any of the parties involved.

The Whitecaps' turbulent season continues

The weekend's off-field events served to compound what has been a miserable season for the Whitecaps so far, as they sit second from bottom in the Western Conference after 18 games.

Marc Dos Santos' team have only recorded three wins, and were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by San Jose Earthquakes in their last outing, with a clash against Austin up next on Wednesday.

