'Miracle worker' - Chelsea-slayer Aubameyang earns praise after inspiring Arsenal's FA Cup triumph

The Gabon international's brace led the Gunners' comeback victory against Frank Lampard's men at Wembley Stadium on Saturday

Following his goalscoring heroics in Saturday's final victory against , star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been hailed as a 'miracle worker'.

The 31-year-old scored in each half of the encounter at Wembley Stadium as Mikel Arteta's men fought back from behind to defeat their London rivals 2-1 and lift a record 14th cup.

Aubameyang cancelled out Christian Pulisic's opener from the penalty spot in the 28th minute and later finished off a fine team move in the 67th minute following Nicolas Pepe's assist.

The victory secured football for Arsenal next season after their eighth-place finish in the Premier League table, and football enthusiasts are full of praise for the Gabonese's impact, after he ended the 2019-20 campaign with 29 goals across all competitions.

Auba turning zouma like iya Moria Amala before putting the ball in the net

I so love this game😍 pic.twitter.com/OcsTP6Cs2U — Fuad.Of.Lagos (@abolorefuad) August 1, 2020

Aubameyang to Zouma in the build up to his 2nd goal. Auba! #ARSCHE #FACupFinal : pic.twitter.com/ZG1lJcRJOo — E (@iamOkon) August 1, 2020

Unbelievable!...Winning the FA cup in one of our worst season is simply put....Remarkable!..Chelsea is GOOD..That wasnt supposed to a red card..not at all..AUBA..man of the match.Tie him down to a long contract Arsenal.....London is Red.we are the Arsenal!..#COYG — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) August 1, 2020

Auba has almost got 30 goals for this incredibly bad arsenal team. Miracle worker — #DISUNOMICS (@_NOMICS) August 1, 2020

🏆 1930

🏆 1936

🏆 1950

🏆 1971

🏆 1979

🏆 1993

🏆 1998

🏆 2002

🏆 2003

🏆 2005

🏆 2014

🏆 2015

🏆 2017

🏆 2020



Always. Forward. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/J7KxYk8J6m — 🎗 Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 1, 2020

Please @Arsenal for the love of God, give Auba whatever he wants, even if its Kroenke's daughters.😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/ql00OKmn0F — WARMATE-JNR (@WarmateJ) August 1, 2020

Defenders when Auba has the ball pic.twitter.com/F5OaJ5kf0m — ♚ Kris ☆♚ 🇮🇳 (@Santi_Classorla) August 1, 2020

The Slayer of The Pride Of London

😢 😢 😢 pic.twitter.com/cQu5AYaMrq — AfobajeOfLagos (@SaltyZaddy) August 1, 2020

Everyone should do this for the King👇🏽 London is red ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YWRiFYeFfF — K R i M i of Lagos (@me_karimah) August 1, 2020