Mingueza signs new Barcelona contract until 2023 with €100 million buy-out clause

The Masia academy graduate had been due to hit free agency this summer, but a breakthrough campaign has delivered fresh terms

Oscar Mingueza has seen an impressive breakthrough campaign at Barcelona rewarded with a new contract that includes a €100 million (£87m/$121m) release clause.

Fresh terms for the 21-year-old are set to keep him at Camp Nou until the summer of 2023.

He had been due to hit free agency this summer, with a previous deal running down, but the Blaugrana have moved to ensure that another product of their famed La Masia academy system remains tied to the club.

What has been said?

Barca said in a statement on their official website: "FC Barcelona has decided today to exercise its option to extend the contract of centre-back Oscar Mingueza, who will therefore be remaining at the club until June 30, 2023.

"The player put pen to paper in the company of president Joan Laporta at the Ciutat Esportiva.

"The Catalan's buyout clause has been set at 100 million euros."

Why has Mingueza been given a new deal?

The promising defender found himself on the fringes of the senior fold heading into the 2020-21 campaign.

Untimely injuries picked up by others were, however, to work in his favour and a competitive debut was made in a Champions League group-stage clash with Dynamo Kiev in November.

From there, Mingueza has remained part of Ronald Koeman's plans and taken in 35 appearances across all competitions.

He has registered two goals and three assists, with Barca savouring Copa del Rey glory and moving into La Liga title contention along the way.

With any uncertainty surrounding Mingueza's future brought to a close, Laporta and Co are now free to focus their attention on other areas.

Lionel Messi figures prominently on that to-do list, with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner continuing to run his contract down towards free agency.

