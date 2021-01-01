Millonarios vs America de Cali: How to watch Colombia Liga BetPlay matches

The hosts hold the edge going into the quarter-final decider after winning a bad-tempered first leg in Cali

The Liga Betplay is the top level of football in Colombia, with 19 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started in January.

The campaign is divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase following a play-off competition involving the best eight teams from the regular season.

Both the Apertura and Finalizacion are counted as league victories in their own right, marking a return to the previous format following alterations to the system during the Covid-affected 2020 season.

How to watch Millonarios vs America de Cali

Millonarios clinched their play-off spot with a game to spare thanks to a last-gasp win over Bogota rivals Santa Fe.

The hosts went into injury time 1-0 ahead, only to see Millonarios hit in the 91st and 97th minute to turn the tables.

Another win on the final weekend over Deportivo Cali helped the giants into third place in the Apertura.

America were the last team to seal their spot in the top eight, having gone into the last round tied on 26 points with Medellin.

The Diablos Rojos dispatched Tolima while Medellin fell to Once Caldas, eliminating them from contention.

Their reward was a quarter-final meeting with Millonarios, with the Bogota team prevailing 2-1 in the first leg in Cali which saw a player sent off on both sides.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 1 4pm/7pm (2) Millonarios vs America de Cali (1) Fanatiz

What other Liga BetPlay matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 1 6pm/9pm (0) Deportivo Cali vs Tolima (3) Fanatiz May 2 11am/2pm (1) Santa Fe vs Junior (3) Fanatiz May 2 1:30pm/4:30pm (0) Atletico Nacional vs La Equidad (1) Fanatiz

