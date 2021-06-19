Mikel: Former Super Eagle promises to inspire after appointment as Youth Ambassador

The midfielder is aiming at helping upcoming players from all disciplines in his new role

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has promised to inspire athletes in Nigeria to realize their goals after being appointed Youth Ambassador by the federal government.

The 34-year-old Stoke City midfielder was confirmed on Friday evening at the National Stadium in Lagos and he has stated he will also be helping athletes in other disciplines to excel.

"I feel highly honoured to be appointed as Youth Ambassador of this country, it is a great feeling," Mikel said as quoted by Daily Post.

"I am happy with this partnership and I promise to do my best to encourage and inspire the youth towards national development, not just in football but in other sports like basketball, boxing, among others."

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare went on to describe the former Chelsea player as a role model and a legend who has managed to impact youth positively.

"[Mikel] is a role model whose lasting legacies in football development has continued to have a positive impact on youth in the country," Dare stated.

"Time will not permit me to say much about Mikel’s success as a footballer. He is our legend and a role model who has continued to impact the lives of youth positively.

"It is my pleasure to appoint you as Nigeria Youth Ambassador. It’s a new portfolio and your role as youth ambassador will be made known to Nigerians."

Recently, the midfielder revealed his desire to work with the governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello for the betterment of Nigerians.

The experienced player had paid a courtesy visit to the governor on Sunday and praised his contribution to the progress of Kogi State.

Mikel also promised to support Bello in his future political endeavours and help foster youth development.

"It is an honour for me to finally meet his Excellency personally after all the good things I have heard and read about him from not just the people of Kogi State but from Nigerians," Mikel said.

"My main aim is to come here to show my appreciation and to thank him for all the things he has been doing for the people and also to support him in whatever future political positions he wants to go into."