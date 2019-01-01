‘Mignolet has to go’ – Liverpool legend suggests goalkeeping alternative for Reds

Jurgen Klopp has been urged to make a move for Cardiff's Neil Etheridge once he finds himself in the market for a new shot-stopper this summer

Simon Mignolet “has to go” at , says Steve Nicol, with Jurgen Klopp urged to launch a raid on Cardiff for Neil Etheridge as he seeks to being in an alternative back-up goalkeeper.

Those at Anfield are expected to require a new keeper this summer.

international Mignolet operated in a support role behind Alisson throughout the 2018-19 campaign, but is eager to find regular game time at 31 years of age.

He is expected to head for the exits, leaving Liverpool to seek out another reliable performer.

Nicol believes a raid on a side recently relegated out of the Premier League would make sense, with the Reds legend telling ESPN FC of a potential move for Etheridge: “I think this would be a good signing.

“I think the 69 goals he [Etheridge] let in, he probably had no chance with 55 of them, let’s be honest.

“Mignolet has to go, he has to go and play. You need a back-up who is going to be happy to be there but who is of a certain level that whenever something may happen to Alisson, you’re going to put Etheridge in and he’s going to do a great job.

“He’s going to be professional. He’s not going to be pulling off spectacular saves but you know what you’re getting. He’s decent with his feet, he does all the basics right.

“I think this is a good signing. He’s 29 years old, he’s been around, he knows what it’s like to be playing at the lower level so his feet will be firmly on the ground.

“He’ll look at this as, ‘This solidifies my family’s future. If I come to Liverpool for five years, be professional, when I’m called upon do a professional job…’

“I think this is a great move for him and I think this is a good move for Liverpool as well. You know what you’re getting. You’re not panicking whenever something happens to your No. 1.”

Various keeping options have been linked with Liverpool with the summer window now open, but Mignolet is yet to move on and Klopp still has time in which to weigh up his options.