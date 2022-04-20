Michniewicz confident of persuading NXGN star Slonina to choose Poland over USMNT

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz is confident that he can convince Gabriel Slonina to choose the nation over the U.S. Men's National Team.

Slonina, 17, is rated as one of the top young goalkeepers in the world and is subject to an international tug of war over his allegiance.

The Addison, Illinois native is eligible to represent both the U.S. and Poland, as his parents are both Polish citizens.

What was said?

"I gave him the national team jersey with the number 1 and an eagle," Michniewicz told Radio ZET after visiting Slonina during Chicago's U.S. Open Cup defeat to Union Omaha, a game for which he was rested.

"He was very proud and touched by our conversation. He is very interested in playing for the national team.

"We know the U.S. also tempts him to play there. I think we are on the right track to play with us."

The bigger picture

Slonina became the second-youngest signing in MLS history in 2019 when aged 14 he was promoted from the Fire academy to a homegrown contract.

He then became the league's youngest starting goalkeeper two years later and is now the Fire's undisputed starter, conceding just two goals in their opening seven matches this season.

The teenager has set himself the goal of smashing MLS' clean sheet record this season and has made a great start, racking up five to date.

His international future, meanwhile, remains open, although he has represented the US at several youth levels and earned his first call-up to training camp at the start of 2022.

