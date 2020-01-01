Michaela Abam's hat-trick leads Real Betis to Andalusian Cup semi-final

The Cameroonian found the net thrice as she powered her side past Hispalis to the last four of the pre-season tournament

Michaela Abam hit a treble for as they trashed Hispalis 10-0 in Thursday's Andalusian Women's Cup quarterfinal encounter.

Despite featuring in 15 matches for Betis, the international managed only three goals before the league's cancellation in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abam starred and Equatorial Guinea's Dorine Chuigoue made her debut in Betis' 2-0 win over Granada in their first friendly on Sunday.

The Cameroonian opened the scoring inside the first minute for Betis at the El Pinar Football Field before Lucia Mendez netted the second three minutes later for a comfortable first-half lead.

After the break, Rosa Otermin scored the third in the 55th minute to ensure the rampant Spanish Primera Iberdrola side increased the tally before María Benjumea netted the fourth eight minutes later.

Abam bagged her second of the match and Betis' fifth in the 65th minute before hitting a treble to make it 6-0 six minutes later.

Mosa Marquez scored the seventh in the 79th minute before Oriana Altuve netted twice in the 83rd and 85th minute and Marquez bagged her second two minutes from time to complete the rout.

Abam was in action for the entire duration of the match, while Chuigoue featured for 72 minutes before she was replaced by manager Pier Luigi Cherubino.

The massive victory handed Betis a semi-final spot in the knockout competition and they will take on Cordoba, who edged past Pozoalbense, at the Municipal Stadium Los Manantiales.