Mexico international Layun moves to Monterrey from Villarreal

The 30-year-old joins Rayados after spending half a season with the Yellow Submarine

Mexico international full-back Miguel Layun has joined Liga MX side Monterrey, the club have announced.

The 30-year-old returns to Mexico from Villarreal, where he made 15 appearances in all competitions this season after moving from Porto in July 2018.

Layun originally departed his home country in 2014, when he left Club America to join La Liga side Granada.

The full-back would never play for Granada, but instead featured for Watford, Porto, Sevilla and most recently Villarreal during his time in Europe.

Earlier in his career, Layun took in a brief spell at Atalanta, where during the 2009-10 season he became the first Mexican to play in Serie A.

Layun has been capped 69 times by Mexico, representing El Tri at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup.

Article continues below

The full-back joins a Monterrey side who are top of the early-season table in Liga MX, having won three and drawn one of their opening four Clausura matches.