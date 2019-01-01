Mexicans Abroad: Tecatito scores but Porto's title chance slipping, Moreno helps Real Sociedad top Real Madrid

The winger once again found the back of the net for the title contenders in Portugal, while the center back helped keep Los Blancos to just one goal

Two weeks ago, Jesus "Tecatito" Corona had one league goal for this season. Now he's got three.

The winger scored for the second week in a row to help the Dragons past Nacional in a 4-0 victory. Last week's goal came in a victory by the same scoreline over Desportivo Aves, but despite the convincing nature of the wins, Porto still may be on the outside looking in for another Primeira Liga title. holds a two-point advantage heading into the final weekend of the tournament, with Porto squaring off against and Benfica facing seventh-placed Santa Clara.

Hector Herrera was given a rare rest against Nacional, though it'll be more frequent for him soon. The midfielder announced he'll miss the Gold Cup while he looks to rest up ahead of a summer transfer move - reportedly to .

The title also slipped away from the Mexican duo at . While Hirving Lozano's injury several weeks ago ruled him out for the rest of the season, Erick Gutierrez has remained eligible for selection. He came on for the final half-hour of Sunday's match but couldn't turn the tide for the club in a 1-0 loss to AZ that all but confirms Ajax will win the Eredivisie.

Raul Jimenez was in the same club, unable to do anything to influence the title race as fell to , 2-0. won the title despite the Reds' victory, in which Jimenez played all 90 minutes. Wolves will be rooting for City in the , with a place in next season's on the line.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, a cheeto-haired Chicharito remained on the bench for as the Hammers closed out the campaign with a third consecutive victory.

Hector Moreno has firmly re-established himself as a starter for , and he helped La Real allow just one goal in a 3-1 victory over .

At , it was a Mexican-for-Mexican swap with Andres Guardado starting and playing 90 minutes of a 2-1 win over that finally snapped los Verdiblancos' long losing streak. He was replaced by Diego Lainez for the remainder of stoppage time.

Nestor Araujo and Celta de Vigo fell short against Athletic, losing 3-1, but other results mean as long as they avoid a loss and a six-goal swing with fellow relegation strugglers in the final weekend of the season, they'll stay in the first division.

The last time Diego Reyes saw minutes for was in March, and he continues to be absent from matchday squads.

In , Guillermo Ochoa suffered another frustrating defeat. He was in goal as Standard fell 3-2 at home to Gent which sits in last place in the championship phase of the tournament.

Compatriot Omar Govea played all of Antwerp's 1-1 draw with with Antwerp looking more likely to snag a Europa League place than Ochoa's side - though neither player's future in Belgium seems secure.