Metz's Fofana names Real Madrid's Varane as role model

The French centre-back is considered one of the best defenders in the world having had a successful stint with Los Blancos and the France

Metz defender Mamadou Fofana has mentioned centre-back Raphael Varane as his role model.

The 27-year old has shown a very high level of consistency since moving to Madrid from Lens in 2011.

He has made more than 300 competitive appreances, winning 17 titles including four crowns.

Varane has also found success at International level, winning the 2018 World Cup with .

"I really like Raphael Varane. He can do everything, he is good at aerial duels," Fofana told FootMercato.

"I admire him. I watch a lot of football at home."

Fofana also mentioned PSG midfielder Marco Verratti and forward Moussa Dembele as players he admires.

"Marco Verratti. He's a player I admire. When we played against them, he recovered a lot of balls, he lost few, it was difficult to take him," Fofana continued.

"Moussa Dembele of Olympique Lyonnais, he is also very good, he keeps the ball well."

Fofana joined Metz from Alanyaspor in 2018 while they were still in Ligue 2.

The Maroons won promotion for the current campaign upon with his arrival and he states the difference between the two tiers.

" Ligue 2 is very physical, there are a lot of contacts. But in Ligue 1, I think it's more technical, mistakes are not forgiven in Ligue 2,". Fofana said.

"In Ligue 1, you can make mistakes, in Ligue 1, there are so many technical players.

This is really the major difference."Fofana dreams of playing in either or France but he did stress that he is comfortable at Metz at the moment.

"I like Germany and then . When I see the matches on TV, I see the stadiums full, people are full, the game is fast and physical," the 22-year old Mali International said.

"I was in Mali, I arrived in and then I arrived in France. I like this championship. I have a lot of goals. But I'm not going to say when I want to leave Ligue 1.

"I'm here, I'm happy, I still have two years on the contract. I have no reason to leave if I feel good. I like the city and the club well and I'm not looking at other countries at the moment.

"I am someone from far away. It has not been easy until today but I have always fought. With persistence and courage, I would say that anything is possible in life. I'm a fighter, I never give up.

"On the ground it's the same thing. I'm ready to do anything to help the team win."

Fofana has clocked 1677 minutes of Ligue 1 football this season.

Metz are currently 15th on the log, seven points clear of the relegation zone.