Messi wins the sympathy of the football world with his tears

At 38, Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is still capable of playing football at the highest level. Although time has taken its toll on his physical fitness in areas such as speed, he remains the undisputed king in other aspects, such as skill and spatial awareness.

In the friendly against Zambia (5-0), he scored a superb goal and set up another, making it clear that if he takes part in the World Cup – a personal decision he will make in the coming weeks – he is ready to play a pivotal role.

The newspaper Mundo Deportivo said: “What caught the eye in this match at La Bombonera was not the football itself, but the emotional aspect.”

It added: “Messi was overcome with emotion during the national anthem, and the same happened after the final whistle, with tears streaming down his face on both occasions... All signs suggest this was his final match on Argentine soil with the national team, and no doubt countless memories came flooding back to him. The entire football world sympathised with the tears of the number 10.”

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