Messi to miss Elche clash as Barcelona have ban appeal rejected
Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's La Liga clash with Elche on Sunday after the Spanish FA decided to uphold the two-match ban handed to the Argentine following his red card against Athletic Club.
The 33-year-old was dismissed by referee Jesus Gil Manzano in the final moments of extra time of the Supercopa de Espana clash, that Athletic would go on to win 3-2.
It was the first red card of Messi's club career, with Barca having appealed against he decision to hand their talismanic forward a two-match ban.
That appeal has been unsuccessful, however, and Messi will now serve what is the second of his two-game suspension as the Catalans head to struggling Elche on Sunday.
