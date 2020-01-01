Messi sends heartwarming goodbye to Vidal as midfielder plans to leave Barcelona for Inter

The Chilean is leaving Camp Nou for the San Siro but goes with the best wishes of his superstar Blaugrana team-mate

Lionel Messi posted a message to departing team-mate Arturo Vidal on Sunday as the midfielder prepared to join .

Vidal is set to be confirmed as a Nerazzurri player on Monday after the buying club posted updates on his arrival in this weekend.

The 33-year-old, who previously played in for , is set for a €1 million move after two years at Barca.

Vidal and Luis Suarez are close friends of Blaugrana captain Messi and were reportedly each told they could leave the club by new head coach Ronald Koeman.

Former man Vidal has secured his exit, while Suarez's situation remains unclear, after Messi failed in his attempts to force through a transfer of his own.

In addition to , Messi – who wanted to be released from his contract – was linked with Vidal's new employers Inter.

He wrote to the Chilean on Instagram on Sunday: "I only knew you from facing each other and you always seemed like a phenomenon to me, but later I was lucky to meet you personally and you surprised me even more.

"They were two years sharing many things and you made yourself noticed. The dressing room is going to miss you.

"I wish you all the best in this new stage at your new club. We will cross paths again, for sure."

Vidal commented: "Thanks alien! I am proud to have played with the greatest in history and thank you very much for your friendship. I miss you. See you soon."

Suarez also used Instagram to send a goodbye message to Vidal, with the pair having played together since the international joined Barca in 2018.

“Having you as a rival was unbearable because of how great you are as a player, but having you as a team-mate, friend, and knowing you as a person is even bigger! A pleasure to have been with a star player like you. I wish you all the best.”

Vidal was part of the 2018-19 title-winning team at Camp Nou and scored 11 goals in 66 league games in total.