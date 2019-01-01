Messi, Ronaldo & Van Dijk all nominated for Best FIFA Player of the Year

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk are among the 10 players nominated for FIFA's The Best Men's Player award.

The shortlist, which takes into accounts achievements from July 16, 2018 to July 19, 2019, was compiled by a panel of experts and also comprises of former duo Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, double act Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, striker Harry Kane, 's Eden Hazard and PSG ace Kylian Mbappe.

More to follow...