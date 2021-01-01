Mendy will start against West Ham United - Chelsea boss Tuchel

The Senegal international will return to action when the Blues slug it out against the Hammers at London Stadium

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Edouard Mendy will be in goal when his side take on West Ham United in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has not featured for the Blues since their second-leg quarter-final defeat to Porto in the Champions League with Kepa Arrizabalaga preferred ahead of him.

The Senegal international has been impressive since teaming up with the Stamford Bridge outfit last summer from French side Rennes.

Tuchel revealed his confidence in the shot-stopper and affirmed he would feature when they square off against the Hammers.

“Mendy is in goal. The change was made for Kepa for the FA Cup game and even before then, the goalkeeper coach and me decided that Kepa would stay one more game after Man City to have it as a reward and feel a bit the rhythm of playing every three days,” Tuchel said in a pre-match conference.

'We wanted to reward what he is doing in training and in the dressing room which is simply outstanding in terms of quality and personality so I’m very happy he could show it on the pitch.

“He had two clean sheets in two difficult matches for us so it’s a very good feeling that we can absolutely can rely on two goalkeepers and they can produce clean sheets.

“They earn our trust but the situation, in general, has not changed so Edou will be in goal tomorrow.”

Mendy has featured in 37 appearances across all competitions for the Stamford Bridge outfit since his summer switch, keeping 21 clean sheets.

The goalkeeper will hope to deliver yet another fine performance in goal when the Blues slug it out against David Moyes’ men.

Mendy played for Cherbourg, Marseille B, and Reims among other clubs before he teamed up with Rennes in 2019.

The goalkeeper remains a significant member of the Senegal national team and has now made 10 appearances for the West African country.

He will be expected to continue to replicate his top club form for Senegal when the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations gets underway in Cameroon.