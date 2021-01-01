Mendy upstages Aguero as Man City take massive step towards Premier League title at Leicester

All eyes were on the departing Argentine but it was Pep Guardiola's enigmatic full-back who made the crucial breakthrough in an important 2-0 win

Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City: Match statistics

It was supposed to be all about Sergio Aguero, but it was a fellow Manchester City player with an uncertain future that made the difference as the Premier League leaders took another huge step towards the title on Saturday evening.

Benjamin Mendy was making just his second Premier League appearance in four months as he nimbly avoided one challenge and coolly sidefooted home the crucial opener in a 2-0 win over Leicester City that propelled Pep Guardiola’s side 17 points clear at the top of the table.

City had dominated against Brendan Rodgers' strangely unadventurous side and were only missing a goal until Mendy became the game's unlikely hero.

Aguero was one of the first players to sprint over to celebrate with the enigmatic Frenchman, who has found himself on the periphery of Guardiola's plans this season.

But it almost seemed unfair that the Argentine was never presented with an opening as enticing as the one Mendy converted in the 58th minute.

Just five days after the announcement that Aguero would leave the club, he was given the opportunity to show from the first whistle that he still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

Against Leciester, the 32-year-old made his usual astute runs, worked hard off the ball, linked up with the team – but somehow the big chance he was craving never came.

Indeed, his biggest goal contribution was getting Fernandinho’s 30-yard strike into the bottom corner of the Leicester goal disallowed, with Aguero standing in an offside position when he leapt out of the way of the Brazilian’s superb fifth-minute shot.

The striker could not hide his frustration during the game as he was forced to feed off scraps while others went close to scoring, with Kevin De Bruyne firing against the bar, and Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus both forcing Kasper Schmeichel into action.

He clasped his hands in frustration when Jesus failed to square the ball to him after he had found some space for himself in the six-yard box.

He held his head in his hands after he volleyed high over the bar when a poor clearance had dropped for him around the penalty spot, and then slapped his thigh when he failed to control a short pass as he darted into the box.

And he was already in the dugout, replaced by Raheem Sterling two minutes after Mendy's goal, when fellow forward Jesus poked in City's second goal in the 74th minute.

Still, despite Aguero's disappointment, this was a victory that showed City’s strength in depth as they ramped up their bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

While Mendy’s long-term future at the club remains uncertain, he stepped seamlessly into a side that easily dealt with a team that scored five times at the Etihad Stadium in September.

He was one of six players that started against the Foxes after staying behind at the Etihad Campus during the international break.

Kevin De Bruyne, who was on the bench for Belgium’s 8-0 victory over Belarus in midweek, was also in the line-up but Guardiola was able to rest a number of key players ahead of the midweek Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund.

Victory never really looked in doubt and the Premier League could be wrapped up in the next fortnight if results go City's way.

So, as Europe and cup competitions become more of a priority in the coming weeks, Aguero can take heart from the fact that both he and Mendy are likely to get more chances in the league to show what they can do in the final two months of the season.