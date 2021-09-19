Mendy out of Chelsea squad for Tottenham Hotspur cracker

The Senegal international has been excused from Thomas Tuchel’s squad for Sunday’s crunch encounter against Pep Nuno Espirito Santo’s men

Edouard Mendy will not be in action when Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League encounter.

As per the Blues’ starting XI revealed on social media, Kepa Arrizabalaga will be in goal against Nuno Espirito Santo’s, while former England U21 star Marcus Bettinelli is a substitute.

“Thomas Tuchel makes three changes from the side that began against Zenit in the Champions League midweek. There is no Edouard Mendy today so Kepa starts with Marcus Bettinelli on the bench. Thiago Silva comes in so Cesar Azpilicueta is expected to move to right wing-back,” a statement from Chelsea website read.

Mendy was in goal for the Stamford Bridge giants in their 1-0 victory over Zenit St. Petersburg during the week, with Romelu Lukaku netting the only goal for Tuchel’s men.

The Senegal international was lured from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal as the six-time English top-flight kings sought to find greater stability between the sticks as costly errors had crept into Arrizabalaga’s game.

Mendy has since proven to be one of the bargain signings, helping Chelsea win the Champions League and the Uefa Super Cup.

In a recent interview, the African star disclosed how he has managed to keep his starting position since he joined from Ligue 1 a year ago.

“When you play for this kind of club, you will find big competition [for places], a big fight for playing,” he told the club’s website.

“You can see it at Manchester City and at Liverpool - two good goalkeepers who are ready to play. So you have to be the best for yourself but for the team also because when the coach puts you on the pitch, you have to show why he called you.

“Every time you have to show it, and you have to push each other at training. It’s competition and Kepa [Arrizabalaga], me or Marcus [Bettinelli], we want to be the best for the team.”

“Last year we didn't play in front of the fans but now with the situation we are lucky, we can play in full stadiums and it is quite an atmosphere at Stamford Bridge.

Article continues below

“The fans are incredible and they help me a lot. When I watched the games when I played in France, every time I said to myself – ‘Wow! The atmosphere in England, especially in Chelsea, is incredible.

“So now I'm lucky because I play with this atmosphere, and this year for the Premier League, for the Champions League, and the cups, we need it.”

Meanwhile, Morocco international Hakim Ziyech will start for the Blues in a 3-4-2-1 formation.