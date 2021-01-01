Mendy axed from Chelsea squad for Manchester City showdown

The Senegal international has been excused from Thomas Tuchel’s squad for Saturday’s crunch tie against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens

Edouard Mendy will not be in action when Chelsea take on Manchester City in Saturday’s English FA Cup semi-final.

According to the Blues’ starting X1 revealed on social media, Kepa Arrizabalaga will be in goal against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, while Argentina’s Willy Caballero is a named substitute.

Mendy was in goal on for the Stamford Bridge giants in their 1-0 defeat to Porto during the week, but Thomas Tuchel’s men qualified for the semi-final of the Champions League regardless.

The Senegal international was lured from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal as the six-time English top-flight kings sought to find greater stability between the sticks as costly errors had crept into Arrizabalaga’s game.

Mendy has since proven to be one of the bargain signings, keeping 13 clean sheets in 17 games for the London side since the start of January.

Veteran Nigerian coach Henry Abiodun has expressed his belief in the 29-year-old’s ability in reaching the very highest level of the game in the coming years.

“He has been one of the major differences. Even before Frank Lampard was shown the way out. He has been able to make an impressive impact since he came in,” Abiodun told Goal.

“Now that he has a very solid back three, he’s going to continue doing better. With the defensive formation right now, he [Mendy] cannot do much wrong. So far so good, I am impressed with his performance and I think, he will continue to build his confidence.

“He is on his way to writing his name in gold in world football and also becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the world

“So, Mendy is a pride to Africa as a continent. I think what the future holds for him is great and hopefully, he doesn’t suffer any injury.”

Meanwhile, Morocco international Hakim Ziyech will lead the Blues’ attack alongside Timo Werner and Mason Mount in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

On the other side, Riyad Mahrez will start from the bench for the Etihad Stadium side. The winner at Wembley Stadium will take on either Leicester City or Southampton for a chance to win the iconic diadem.