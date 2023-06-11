Megan Rapinoe has handed the USWNT an untimely injury scare ahead of their squad for the 2023 Women’s World Cup being revealed.

Untimely setback suffered

Defence of global crown due this summer

Waiting on full fitness update

WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old was forced to limp out of her latest outing for OL Reign inside seven minutes, with the legendary forward grabbing at her lower leg within just 45 seconds of that game getting underway. Rapinoe attempted to play on for a while, but it soon became clear that she was in no position to continue. With no risks being taken on her fitness, as an apparent calf complaint caused serious discomfort, she was replaced by Veronica Latsko.

WHAT THEY SAID: OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey told reporters afterwards when asked for an update on Rapinoe: “I thought that, obviously, losing Pinoe so early was disappointing. But, I think it just says a lot about the group that the belief that they have when we score goals is so evident.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The U.S. women’s national team, under the guidance of head coach Vlatko Andonovski, are in the process of piecing together plans for the defence of their global title in Australia and New Zealand this summer. Rapinoe will hope to make the cut, but she has already suffered injury issues in 2023 and sat out the USWNT’s January training camp.

WHAT NEXT? The U.S. will be hoping that Rapinoe suffered nothing more than muscle tightness, with the likes of Catarina Macario, Mallory Swanson and Christen Press all likely to miss out on the major tournament. The USWNT are due to open their 2023 World Cup campaign against Vietnam on July 22.