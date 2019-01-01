Medhi Benatia ruled out of Juventus' Super Cup showdown against AC Milan

The Morocco international will miss the Bianconeri’s trip to the Middle East for the Super Cup final after suffering a groin injury on Saturday

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has disclosed that Medhi Benatia will miss Wednesday's Italian Super Cup final against AC Milan due to a groin inflammation.

The centre-back was initially in contention to feature in the Bianconeri’s 2-0 win over Bologna in Saturday’s Coppa Italia outing but suffered a muscle strain on his right thigh during the pre-match warm-up.

The injury comes as a blow for Benatia who has found playing time limited this season with his last appearance coming against Milan on November 11.

Ahead of the crucial Super Cup tie against the Rossoneri in Jeddah, Allegri gave an update on the defender’s injury and his defensive options.

“Benatia got hurt with a groin inflammation in the warm-up, so he won’t take part,” Allegri was quoted by Football Italia.

“We’re already without Andrea Barzagli, but hope to have Joao Cancelo back.

Article continues below

“Wednesday is a one-off match, we already lost to them before on penalties, so hope to at least not go through extra time and penalties. We’re ready to play.”

The club confirmed on Sunday that the 31-year-old missed the team's training before they leave for Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Benatia has made just seven appearances for Juventus this term – a worrying situation that has seen him linked with an exit from the Allianz Stadium as Arsenal and Marseille indicate interest in his services.