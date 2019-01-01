Mbwana Samatta: Tanzania captain writes Champions League history
The striker shrugged off a knee injury to make Felice Mazzu’s squad for Tuesday evening’s opener against the Austrian Bundesliga outfit.
Deze jongens zullen starten tegen Salzburg. Come on boys! Zijn jullie er klaar voor? We gaan KNALLEN!! 💙💪💪💪 #krcgenk #UCL #salgnk #samengenk pic.twitter.com/q8r30FaPwQ— KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) September 17, 2019
Samatta had been on the sidelines after copping his injury during the Taifa Stars’ World Cup qualifying clash against Burundi.
And the history-maker would be hoping the Belgian side get off to a winning start as they challenge Napoli and Liverpool in Group E for a place in the next stage.
The former TP Mazembe hero joined the Smurfs three seasons ago, and has scored over 40 goals for Mazzu’s team.
In the same vein, the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Dieumerci Ndongala will be making his bow in the competition having been handed a starter’s role for the clash billed for the Wals-Siezenheim stadium.
The 28-year-old winger joined the Belgian First Division A from Standard Liege.