Mbappe will never be sold or leave PSG on a free transfer, insists Al-Khelaifi

Real Madrid can forget about signing the World Cup winner any time soon, according to the PSG president

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that Kylian Mbappe will not be allowed to leave the club.

Real Madrid are interested in the PSG star, who is out of contract in 2022 but face a difficult challenge signing him due to the finances involved.

Furthermore, the Ligue 1 runners-up are adamant that the World Cup winner is going nowhere.

What’s been said?

“I’ll be clear, Kylian is going to stay with PSG. We’re never going to sell him and he’ll never leave for free,” Al-Khelaifi told L’Equipe.

“I never give details to the media about ongoing negotiations. All I can say it that it’s progressing well. I hope we’ll find common ground.

“It’s Paris, it’s his country. He has a mission, not just to be a football player, but to promote Ligue 1, his country and his capital.

“He is a fantastic boy, as a person and as an athlete. He’ll win the Ballon d’Or in years to come, I’m 100% sure.

“He has everything he needs to extend here. Where can he go? Which club in terms of ambition and project can compete with PSG today?”

PSG ready to meet Mbappe’s expectations

Claims that Mbappe wants to see how ambitious PSG are before signing a new deal were not denied by Al-Khelaifi.

“If he expects guarantees on the quality of the team? If he says that, he wants to win and that's not a bad thing,” he said. “We are ambitious too. But if he wants to decide who to recruit or not, that is not possible. I repeat, he's a great boy, I'm sure he says that because he wants a better team to win the Champions League.”

